

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- The case of a P.E.I. woman accused of causing the death of two infants, placing their bodies in bags and dumping them in a waste bin has been adjourned until next month.

Shannon Dawn Rayner is facing two counts of infanticide in separate incidents in 2014 and 2016, as well as two counts of failing to seek assistance in child birth and two counts of disposing of a child's body with intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered.

Court documents say the offences allegedly took place between Nov. 16 and 18, 2016, and between Feb. 1 and 28, 2014.

The documents allege that in both cases, Rayner -- who lives in a modest bungalow in Charlottetown -- put the bodies in bags before placing them in a waste bin.

It says the babies died "within a short time" of birth.

Crown attorney Valerie Moore said the defence requested an adjournment Thursday, and the 39-year-old woman's case was scheduled to return to Charlottetown provincial court on Sept. 13.