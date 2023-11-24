ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Woman's disappearance in Big Bras D’Or suspicious: police

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Natasha Leroy disappeared on Nov. 22, 2023. (RCMP) The Nova Scotia RCMP says 48-year-old Natasha Leroy disappeared on Nov. 22, 2023. (RCMP)

    Police in Cape Breton are treating the recent disappearance of a woman as suspicious.

    The RCMP says it responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Police say 48-year-old Natasha Leroy had disappeared and the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious.

    The home was secured by RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police officers.

    In a Friday afternoon news release, police said a search warrant was being executed at the home.

    The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken control of the investigation.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

