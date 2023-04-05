Woman selling golden retrievers without health certificates gets $550 fine: N.S. SPCA

A Nova Scotia woman is facing $550 in fines for allegedly selling dogs without the proper documents.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says Gertruda Steiner, 45, of Kings County has been convicted on 11 counts of selling dogs without veterinary certificates of health. Each count carries a $50 fine.

The investigation started last May when someone complained to the SPCA that golden retriever puppies were being sold without the certificates.

The complaint also said many of the puppies were sick with parvovirus, resulting in some families having to euthanize them.

The SPCA says during its investigation several people came forward and said the puppies they received from Steiner were sick and did not come with health certificates.

The SPCA notes that selling a cat or dog in Nova Scotia without a certificate of health from a veterinarian is illegal under the Animal Protection Act.