HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following an assault with a weapon on Sunday morning in Dartmouth.

On Sunday, at around 7:10 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 0-100 block of Canso Lane.

Upon arriving on the scene, police say they located a 29-year-old woman who had been stabbed. The woman was transported to hospital with what police say are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

At 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, Halifax Regional Police issued a release saying police remained on scene in the area. Additionally, police note there is no ongoing threat or concern to the public.

Police say the matter is in the early stages of the investigation, and limited details are available at this time.

The investigation continues.