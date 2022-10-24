Woman seriously injured after being pulled from burning apartment in Halifax
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was pulled from a burning apartment building in Halifax Sunday night.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the three-storey, nine-unit building in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road around 10 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from an apartment on the third floor.
District Fire Chief Brad Connors says the tenants were evacuated from the building, but firefighters found one person inside the unit where the fire originated.
Connors says the woman was unconscious. Fire crews pulled her from the building and administered CPR until paramedics took over.
The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Connors says the fire was extinguished within an hour. The tenants were allowed back inside the building once the fire was out.
The fire was contained to the one unit, which sustained heavy smoke and water damage.
Fire investigators remained on scene overnight. The scene was cleared at 6 a.m. Monday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
