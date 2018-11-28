

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car in Wolfville, N.S.

The RCMP say the collision happened just after 5 p.m. on Main Street, near Acadia University.

The woman was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital and later transferred to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.

The incident is under investigation. There is no word on possible charges at this time.