Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

    A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck her in Halifax Thursday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 300 block of Lacewood Drive around 8:30 p.m.

    Police say the 36-year-old woman was crossing Lacewood Drive in a marked crosswalk when the vehicle hit her.

    The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The driver was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian while in a crosswalk, which carries a fine of $697.50.

    No other details have been released at this time. Police say the collision remains under investigation.

