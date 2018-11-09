

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in New Glasgow, P.E.I.

Queens District RCMP responded to the scene on Route 13 shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the young woman was walking along the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The woman, who is not from Canada and is visiting Prince Edward Island, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released the woman’s age or said where she is from.

Investigators believe a number of factors contributed to the collision, including that the sun was obscuring the driver’s vision, and the collision happened on a blind crest.

Police are investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them.