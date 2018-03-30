

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in the community of Canard in Kings County, N.S.

According to RCMP, the Canning Fire Department was called to the crash involving a pickup truck and car on Highway 358 just after 11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the woman was the sole occupant of the car and she was taken to hospital. The occupants of the pickup truck were not injured.

A section of Highway 358 between Highway 341 and Saxon Street remains closed. Officials expect the area to stay closed until late afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.