

CTV Atlantic





A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at the Larry Uteck Boulevard exit at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say four vehicles were involved in the collision. A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 102 is closed outbound at Exit 2B. Police say they expect to remain on scene for an extended period of time.

Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route.