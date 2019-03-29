Featured
Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Halifax highway
Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Halifax on March 29, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 2:59PM ADT
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 102 in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the scene at the Larry Uteck Boulevard exit at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say four vehicles were involved in the collision. A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 102 is closed outbound at Exit 2B. Police say they expect to remain on scene for an extended period of time.
Motorists are being asked to use an alternate route.