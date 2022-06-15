Woman sprayed with 'sensory irritant' while meeting Facebook Marketplace seller: Halifax police

Police in Halifax are investigating after a woman was sprayed with a "sensory irritant" while meeting with someone to buy an item she saw for sale on social media.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call on Tamarack Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, a woman had made arrangements to meet and purchase an item from a Facebook Marketplace seller. However, police say the man did not provide the item and sprayed the sensory irritant into her vehicle.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 40 years old, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-nine inches tall with a heavy build.

Police say he was wearing a baseball hat, shorts and a black and red Reebok hooded sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).