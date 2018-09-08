

CTV Atlantic





KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION, N.B. -- Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a New Brunswick highway.

West District RCMP responded to a call of a collision just before 10 p.m. Friday night on route 102 on the Kingsclear First Nation, just west of Fredericton.

RCMP say a 27-year-old woman died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.

The investigation into the fatal pedestrian collision is ongoing.