Woman struck and killed by truck near Fredericton
A 27-year-old woman has died after being struck by a truck on a N.B. highway.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 12:20PM ADT
KINGSCLEAR FIRST NATION, N.B. -- Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a New Brunswick highway.
West District RCMP responded to a call of a collision just before 10 p.m. Friday night on route 102 on the Kingsclear First Nation, just west of Fredericton.
RCMP say a 27-year-old woman died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained.
The investigation into the fatal pedestrian collision is ongoing.