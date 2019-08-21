

CTV Atlantic





Police say a woman who was struck by a CN train in Moncton was trying to retrieve her bag from the tracks when she was hit.

The collision happened on the tracks behind an apartment building on Church Street Tuesday evening.

Police say the woman had been on the tracks with a man. The man pulled her away from the train, but she went back to get her bag and was hit.

The train came to a stop near Mountain Road and Botsford Street.

Firefighters, paramedics and RCMP officers assisted in pulling the injured woman up the hill from the tracks.

“They brought her up. She was talking and obviously in a lot of pain. They were loading her into the ambulance to bring her to the hospital,” said Jeff Weldon, who witnessed the incident. “Police say she was conscious as she was being rushed to the hospital.”

The woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries. There is no word on her condition at this time.

The man that had been on the tracks managed to get off before the collision. He was not injured.

Police say the incident is considered an accident and they don’t suspect foul play.

CN police are also investigating the incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker