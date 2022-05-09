Woman struck in parking lot as car tries to avoid colliding with another vehicle: N.S. RCMP

A woman was airlifted to hospital after police say she was struck by a vehicle that was trying to avoid colliding with another car in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Highway 1 around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a red Honda Civic was travelling east on Highway 1 when a blue vehicle, which was travelling west, turned left in front of the Civic.

According to police, the driver of the Civic tried to avoid the blue vehicle by entering a parking lot, where it collided with a pedestrian and a forklift.

The driver and sole occupant of the Civic, a 57-year-old man from Upper Sackville, N.S., wasn’t injured.

The forklift operator, a 26-year-old woman from Centre Rawdon, N.S., suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman from McKay Section, N.S., suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

RCMP is still trying to identify the blue vehicle that turned in front of the Civic right before the collision.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about the blue vehicle is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).