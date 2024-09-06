ATLANTIC
    • Woman taken to hospital after collision with Halifax Transit Bus

    A wrecked vehicle is pictured after being in a collision with a Metro Transit bus on the Bedford Highway on Friday. A wrecked vehicle is pictured after being in a collision with a Metro Transit bus on the Bedford Highway on Friday.
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman on the Bedford Highway Friday evening.

    At approximately 6 p.m. officers said they responded to a report that the woman had collided with the bus while travelling north on Joseph Howe Dr. and merging onto the Bedford Highway.

    Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

    No one on the bus was seriously injured.

    The Bedford Highway was closed to traffic while the collision reconstruction unit investigated. The highway has since reopened.

    Police say the collision remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.

