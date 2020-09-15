HALIFAX -- RCMP in Lunenburg County is investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m.

Police responded to the collision on Highway 103 near the 7600 block of Martins River, N.S.

A woman in one vehicle, who sustained serious injuries to her head, was taken to hospital via LifeFlight.

A man in the second vehicle sustained minor injuries and was released from the scene.

Highway 103 is being re-routed on a secondary street. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area to avoid further delays.

A collision re-constructionist is on the scene investigating.