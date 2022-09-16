Woman tries sailing boat away to evade police: N.S. RCMP

A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police on a boat, according to a news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Thursday around 4:20 p.m., RCMP in Lunenburg County responded to a report of a woman who “was falsely activating the emergency beacon on her vessel in the harbour near East River Point.”

Police say Thursday’s emergency beacon activation marked the fourth false flag issued by the woman since Sept. 5.

A Canadian Coast Guard boat piloted the RCMP officers out to the vessel to arrest the woman for false information and offences under the Radio Communications Act.

The officers yelled out to the woman and told her she was under arrest.

According to the news release, the woman refused to get off the boat and entered a cabin below deck.

“Given the risk to the RCMP officers trying to board the woman’s vessel, from the Coast Guard boat, the officers were returned to shore so that they could formulate a plan to safely board the vessel and arrest the woman.”

During this time, police allege the woman tried sailing her boat out of the harbour and crashed into two other moored vessels, causing damage.

The woman’s boat was secured to a dock and RCMP officers again tried contacting the woman. The RCMP says she did not engage with officers and would not leave the boat's cabin.

Around 2:45 a.m. the next day, the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team “assisted in having the woman exit the vessel, who was then safely taken into custody.”

A 48-year-old woman was held in custody and was due in Bridgewater provincial court Friday.

She faces four counts of dangerous operation of a vessel and four counts of false radio communications under the Radio Communications Act.

The RCMP says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.