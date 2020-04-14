HALIFAX -- A woman and two children were rushed to hospital after an explosion in Bear River, N.S.

Crews were called to the home on River Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say there was an explosion in the kitchen, which caused a fire.

The woman and two children were taken to hospital with serious burns.

A man in the home was not injured and did not require treatment.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.