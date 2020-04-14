Woman, two children, treated for serious burns after explosion in home
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:06PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:18PM ADT
Firefighters were called to a home on River Street in Bear River, N.S. just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. (FILE)
HALIFAX -- A woman and two children were rushed to hospital after an explosion in Bear River, N.S.
Crews were called to the home on River Street just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Firefighters say there was an explosion in the kitchen, which caused a fire.
The woman and two children were taken to hospital with serious burns.
A man in the home was not injured and did not require treatment.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.