Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John, N.B.

A woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by the Saint John Police Force was arrested in the city Wednesday.

Police say 24-year-old Brittany Hammond of Moncton, N.B., was arrested without incident just before 1 p.m. in the area of Peters Street.

Hammond was wanted for her outstanding warrant for violating the conditions of her statutory release.

Hammond had been staying at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

She is serving two years and four days for aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.