Women, 34, charged in gas station robbery: N.S. RCMP

A 34-year-old woman has been charged in relation to an armed robbery in Fall River, N.S. last month.

RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station located on Highway. 2 in Fall River on July 30, at approximately 9 p.m.

Officers say a woman entered the gas station, showed a handgun and demanded money.

The woman then fled the scene in a sedan, driven by a man, with cash, cigarettes and lighters.

The store employee was not hurt.

Officers say the woman was located and was safely arrested August 23.

The woman was held in custody overnight.

Laura Ann Johnson has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

She will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.