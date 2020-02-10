Women, children sent to hospital after tractor-trailer collides with minivan in Dartmouth
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 3:10PM AST Last Updated Monday, February 10, 2020 3:14PM AST
Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Feb. 10, 2020.
HALIFAX -- Four people, including two children, were sent to hospital Monday after a tractor-trailer collided with a minivan in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the two-vehicle collision in the westbound lane of Highway 111 around 12:50 p.m.
Police say two women and two children from the minivan were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver wasn’t injured.
Traffic is being redirected to Burnside Drive until the roadway is cleared. Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes to avoid delays.