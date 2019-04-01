

Women who've given birth at the Moncton hospital recently, and those who are expecting do so, are expressing concerns tonight after CTV News first reported the firing of a labour and delivery nurse.

She's accused of giving a drug that can induce labour to two women and that required them to have emergency caesarean births.

Some women now are considering home deliveries and nurses concerned about their patients.

Katie Donovan gave birth to her baby boy Weston on Dec. 19 at Moncton hospital. When she heard the news about the nurse being fired, her case sounded a little too similar.

“Wow that sounds exactly like my situation,” Donovan said.

Donovan had an emergency C-section -- one she questions to this day.

“They didn’t really give me a reason,” Donovan says. “They just said his heart rate was dropping. Kind of odd that everything was happening out of the blue.”

The nurse who was recently fired allegedly tampered with IV bags and gave a labour-inducing drug, called oxytocin, resulting in emergency C-sections.

Donovan's baby is healthy, but she was left wondering.

“I want to know if that nurse was on duty when I was there,” Donovan said. “I want to know if they can track my bag, if it was tampered (with), or if they know anything to do with that, or if that drug was in my body.”

Josie Gorwill is 35 weeks pregnant, her baby boy Elijah is due May 6.

She's delivered two other babies at the Moncton hospital, but now she's feeling uneasy.

“It kind of got me scared,” Gorwill said. “It made me feel like 'should I give birth at home? Should I transfer to another hospital?’”

Horizon Health was not commenting Monday. The RCMP would not say how many cases they are investigating. The only comment they will make is that they received a complaint from Horizon Health on March 27 and their investigation is ongoing.

The New Brunswick Nurse's Union did comment on the case today.

“Any time there are allegations of potential harm to patients or compromise to patients’ safety, we are very concerned and empathetic for those involved,” said Paula Doucet, the New Brunswick Nurses Union president.

Both Donovan and Gorwill say they too are concerned and left with many unanswered questions.

Horizon Health has apologized on behalf of the hospital.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.