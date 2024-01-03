ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Women, gender-diverse candidates faced online harassment in P.E.I. election: report

    The Prince Edward Island legislature in Charlottetown on Sept. 25, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan The Prince Edward Island legislature in Charlottetown on Sept. 25, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    CHARLOTTETOWN -

    A report from the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government has found that two-thirds of female and gender-diverse provincial election candidates interviewed faced some form of online harassment.

    The survey and set of interviews conducted with 15 women and gender-diverse candidates from the 2023 campaign found that a majority experienced what the authors call "technology facilitated violence" during the course of their campaign.

    The report found patterns in the type of online harassment that these women faced, which included name-calling and even threats of physical violence.

    One candidate reported being told to "consider focusing on your family" instead of running for office.

    The coalition says this survey is an important starting point for analyzing the impact of gender-based online harassment as a barrier to women's participation in politics.

    In 2023, 20 men and seven women were elected to P.E.I.'s legislature.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News