The Woodstock High School girls hockey team knows all about teamwork -- they have to -- with only two lines and a goalie.

School administrators thought the team would fold, but they’ve not only completed the regular season, they made the playoffs, too.

It doesn't take long to count the number of players on the team: six on the ice, five on the bench; just eleven players.

“I was kind of scared that we weren't going to have a team,” said Lindsay Harris, a forward who is in Grade 10.

Last year, the high school didn't have enough players for a girl's hockey team.

This season, 12 girls banded together and pleaded with school administration to give them the go-ahead.

Officials would have liked to have had more than 14, but said yes, even though they were pretty certain the team would fold.

At Christmas time, one girl left, leaving 11.

Since then, the girls have been truly loyal to one another by playing through injury or the flu so that they had enough players.

“A couple of times, I didn't even want to go on the ice because I just wasn't feeling well at all,” said Ava O’Leary, a Grade 10 student who splits time between forward and defence. “But when you think about the team, and they need everybody, you kind of have to put your best self out there.”

Each player sees a lot of ice time, especially the only goalie who has had to play every minute of every game, but Kathryn Chisholm wouldn't have it any other way.

“Being supported by the team really helps me in a way, that I feel I can do it and I can get to the point where, yah I can't save everything, but I can always learn from that,” Chisholm said.

Kaitlyn Scott is in Grade 12 and plays defence.

“We've become like a family,” she said. “And when you spend so much time together with such a little team, you form a bond.”

That bond became stronger when the Thunder made the playoffs after finishing second in the regular season.

“I don't know really how to put it in words,” said coach Christopher Scott. “It's phenomenal, this group every day, day in and day out, they always tend to show up. I mean, they battle through injuries, they battle through illness and it's just doesn't matter if we're down one player, down two players, they're always here and ready to go.”

The pride everyone feels isn't only on the ice, it's in the stands.

“Watching our girls become women and seeing their integrity like, oh man, like, it kind of makes me weepy,” said parent Theresa Blackburn. “I can't talk about the end of the season because it makes me upset, it's been just -- it reminds me that there's good in sport.”

O’Leary says the team is great for uplifting her spirits.

“Every single time I'm feeling sad, every time I go to practice, it just clears itself away because I have this amazing team,” she said.

The Thunder are proving they not only have a love for the game - but know the meaning of it.

