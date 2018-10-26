The Canada-U.S. border crossing is closed in Woodstock, N.B. as the RCMP respond to a suspicious vehicle.

The Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed it is “experiencing a service disruption” at the port of entry.

The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B. with Houlton, Maine.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

No other details are available at this time.

 

 

 

 

 