Featured
Woodstock-Houlton border closed as RCMP respond to suspicious vehicle
The border is closed at the Woodstock-Houlton crossing as the RCMP respond to a suspicious vehicle. (John Slipp/Facebook)
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 1:45PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 4:22PM ADT
The Canada-U.S. border crossing is closed in Woodstock, N.B. as the RCMP respond to a suspicious vehicle.
The Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed it is “experiencing a service disruption” at the port of entry.
The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B. with Houlton, Maine.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route.
No other details are available at this time.
The area around #Woodstock #Houlton border crossing has been secured. RCMP has instructed that people stay inside their homes/businesses. @CTVAtlantic— Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018
95 south closed at 7 due to ongoing RCMP investigation at Woodstock-Houlton border. @CTVAtlantic #rcmp #woodstock #houlton pic.twitter.com/0ZH2ddc7Xe— Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018
The RCMP remains at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing for an incident involving a suspicious vehicle. The situation is ongoing. Motorists should continue to take an alternate route. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and Twitter feed @rcmpnb— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route.— RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018
#BORDER ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption.— Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) October 26, 2018
Please consider alternate ports of entry. pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh