The Canada-U.S. border crossing is closed in Woodstock, N.B. as the RCMP respond to a suspicious vehicle.

The Canadian Border Services Agency confirmed it is “experiencing a service disruption” at the port of entry.

The border crossing links Woodstock, N.B. with Houlton, Maine.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

No other details are available at this time.

The area around #Woodstock #Houlton border crossing has been secured. RCMP has instructed that people stay inside their homes/businesses. @CTVAtlantic — Jessica Ng (@JessicaNgCTV) October 26, 2018

The RCMP remains at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing for an incident involving a suspicious vehicle. The situation is ongoing. Motorists should continue to take an alternate route. Any updates will be posted on our Facebook page and Twitter feed @rcmpnb — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018

The RCMP is responding to a suspicious vehicle at the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing. Motorists are asked to take an alternate route. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) October 26, 2018