The Woodstock Slammers have announced they’re taking a one-year leave of absence from the Maritime Hockey League.

In a press release, Slammers president Wes Corey said it is “no longer in the best interest of our organization to continue operations.”

“This absence will allow for the potential sale of the franchise and/or provide the opportunity for a new individual or group in Woodstock to assume control of team operations,” Corey said in the statement.

In the press release, Corey thanked the Slammers’ fans, billets, volunteers, coaches and support staff for their dedication.

He also acknowledged the Town of Woodstock and their administration for their “tremendous support.”

The Woodstock Slammers finished near the bottom of the MHL standings this season, just ahead of the St. Stephen Aces.

The teams hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season.