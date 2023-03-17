Work-related deaths in Nova Scotia increased in 2022 compared to year before

According to numbers released by the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia on Thursday, 24 workers died at or because of their work in 2022, compared to 20 in 2021.

