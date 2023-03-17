Work-related deaths in Nova Scotia increased in 2022 compared to year before

The number of Nova Scotians who died because of their work went up in 2022 compared to the year before, according to numbers released by the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia.

In the board's news release Thursday, it says 24 workers died at or because of their work in 2022, compared to 20 in 2021.

Of those, nine workers died from acute traumatic injuries on the job.

“Those are 24 people that went to work and never came home to their families,” said Danny Cavanagh, the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour.

There were also 15 fatalities classified as chronic in 2022. Eight were related to occupational diseases stemming from past exposures, and seven were caused by health-related issues, such as heart attacks.

“No matter how it gets spun by the Workers’ Compensation Board or the province, 24 is 24 too many,” said Cavanagh.

The Federation of Labour is calling on the provincial government to act and ensure employees are held accountable for failing to provide safe working environments.

"Sadly, very few, if any, have led to criminal charges under the Westray Act,” said Cavanagh.

The federation is also urging workers across Nova Scotia to remain vigilant and report any unsafe working conditions.

“We are talking about the lives of workers and family members, and everyone deserves to come home at the end of their work day,” said Cavanagh.

Cavanagh says more needs to be done to reduce workplace fatalities in Nova Scotia and ensure safe working conditions for all employees, allowing workers to continue doing their jobs without worry or fear of harm.