One man has died after being pinned to a wall at a home that was having foundation work done.

The Truro Fire Department says they were called to the home on Prince Street shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The chief of the fire department says the victim was in a hole that was being dug around the home when a wall collapsed.

Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free the victim, but were unable to revive him.

Truro police, EHS and the fire department all responded to the call.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is on the scene and is investigating.