Worker dies at eastern Nova Scotia quarry

A workplace death at an eastern Nova Scotia rock quarry is under investigation by the Department of Labour.

It happened Monday at the Martin Marietta Porcupine Mountain Quarry in Mulgrave.

The death was confirmed by the company.

“The details surrounding this incident are under investigation and we are cooperating with local authorities and the Department of Labour,” said a Martin Marietta Materials spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

The department says more details will be released Thursday.

This is a developing story.