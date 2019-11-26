HALIFAX -- Within minutes of the announcement that the CN Rail strike had come to an end, a CN manager came out to chat with the workers on a picket line.

It's a good indication that everyone is anxious to get back to work -- and they're not alone.

Malls and shopping outlets are packed at the moment, for obvious reasons.

"I can't stress enough that this is make-or-break time for the retail sector," said Jim Cormer, the Atlantic Director of the Retail Council of Canada.

Retailers note almost everything we buy spends at least some time on train before it gets to us, so there were growing-concerns when CN all but shut down.

"If this was a prolonged strike, given the amount of product that's starting to come into retail stores now for that holiday rush, there would have been major issues," Cormier said.

Propane distributors are also relieved: they'd resorted to trucking the gas in to fill orders.

Although the Port of Halifax wasn't directly affected, experts note you didn't have to look further than that to how important rail is around here.

"There's a lot of stuff that's going in and out, and a lot of people are dependent on making that that transport is running," said Jordi Morgan of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

There was relief, too, at the busy Autoport, where dozens of layoff notices were set to go out later this week.

Their union confirmed in a statement that the notices had been rescinded.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the picket line was largely abandoned and being dismantled.

The ink on the tentative contract was barely dry, but the fire was still smouldering in the burn barrel.

There were also signs of life already in the nearby CN yard, as the company geared up to getting back on track quickly -- much to the relief of most of the country.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture says farmers were experiencing propane and livestock-feed ingredient shortages. At this is the time of year, Nova Scotia ships tens-of-thousands of Christmas trees around the world, so those producers are happy the trains will be running again shortly.