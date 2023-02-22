Workplaces test four-day work week

A trial four-day work week in the U.K. saw dramatic changes in employee work-to-rest ratios

“It’s been quite nice to have that extra day,” said worker Tessa Gibson.

The test run saw the work week reduced to 34 hours on average with pay and benefits staying the same.

Companies reported findings that included a drop in work-related stress and burnout.

One company was averaging roughly five yearly sick days per employee.

“It is down to less than two at the moment,” said Mark Downs, from the Royal Society of Biology.

Worker fatigue, stress and anxiety also declined.

“They eliminated meetings and distractions and other non-time value-added activities from their work week,” said Joe O’Connor, a Toronto-based work time reduction specialist.

Halifax-based human resource consultant Gerald Walsh pointed out most people would jump at the opportunity to have their work week reduced but maintain the same pay and benefits.

However, shortening the number of weekly hours worked is not realistic at all professional environments.

“There is also the concept of what is being called a compressed work week,” said Walsh. “A lot of employers are opting for that route on an experimental basis.”

They are essentially taking full-time hours and compressing it into four days of work.

“Instead of working five eight-hour days, you are working four ten-hour days,” said Walsh, who added he recently saw data that showed fewer than 40 per cent of Canadian employees could even qualify for a flexible work schedule. “Frontline workers, health-care workers or daycare operators.”

The town of Quispamsis, N.B., launched a compressed work week pilot in May of 2022.

“It was an opt-in,” said Quispamsis Communications and Engagement Coordinator Tim Roszell. “We allowed people to decide if they wanted to try a four-day work week.”

The majority of town employees tried it, and four months ago, the town decided to continue with the compressed work week.

“Since the schedule has been implemented, we have hired employees and new staff members who have cited the four-day work week for one of the reasons why they want to work here,” said Roszell.

Based on Roszell’s observations, the overwhelming majority of Quispamsis employees said their work life is now healthier and happier since this change to the work week was implemented.