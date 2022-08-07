World championship canoe event wraps up on Lake Banook
The ICF World Canoe and Para-canoe World Championships on Lake Banook concluded on Sunday. A massive crowd was on hand to watch the athletes compete in the scorching heat.
“We built a framework," said event organizer Jill D’Alessio. "We wanted the community to come out and share and take part in these amazing races.”
D’Alessio added that the community support helped make this championship event a major success.
“We had somewhere between 500 and 600 volunteers," said D’Alessio. "We had to close down volunteer registration for people to join because we did not have enough space.”
More than 1000 athletes from 70 countries competed in the five-day competition.
Jacy Grant, 19, from Fall River, N.S., came fifth in the 1000-metre canoe race.
“It just feels surreal to be here,” said Grant, who has raced on Lake Banook for many years. "To be on this level in the same place, it just feels amazing.”
According to D’Alessio, Lake Banook is one of the best paddling venues in the world.
“This is one of the only natural courses in the world," said D’Alessio. "It’s important for all of our international athletes to see that they can come here and do that and have a successful international event on a natural course.”
This was the third time Lake Banook hosted a world championship. Previous events were held in 1997 and 2009.
“And the legacy pieces are infrastructure, institutional knowledge and inspiring young athletes," said D’Alessio. "To see it, to believe it, to be it. And that’s what we are seeing this weekend.”
Beyond the fans of the competition, the ICF World Canoe and Para-canoe World Championships also provided an opportunity to generate revenue and exposure for many local businesses.
“A great opportunity to show what we can do to a really big number of people,” said pizza restaurant owner Andrew Lockyer, who added that he served thousands of customers over five days who came to cheer on some of the best athletes in the world.
Previous world championship canoe events in Dartmouth drew roughly 10,000 people per day on average. Event organizers do not have the data for this year’s attendance yet but they do expect the ICF World Canoe and Para-canoe World Championships attracted more fans than any other previous world championship at Lake Banook.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
Israel, Palestinians appear headed for cease-fire in Gaza
Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip appeared headed toward a cease-fire Sunday night after Egyptian officials said both sides agreed to a truce to end a three-day flare-up of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that if Russia proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Toronto
-
Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election
The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election.
-
City extends hours at 7 public pools amid heat warnings
The City of Toronto has extended the hours of seven city-run pools in an effort to help residents cool off amid heat warnings issued by Environment Canada.
-
Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation
Ontario's legislature is set to resume this week for the first time since the re-election of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives, with politicians returning amid a health-care staffing crisis and skyrocketing inflation.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta. home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property.
-
Alberta jobs minister resigns position, will quit as MLA
Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer announced Friday that he offered his resignation to the premier, saying "it was an honour" to serve in Kenney's government.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Wayward seal surprises boys fishing on Montreal's South Shore in Kahnawake
Three boys out fishing in Kahnawake on the South Shore of the Saint Lawrence River spotted a seal on Sunday morning, more than 1,000 kilometres from its natural habitat.
-
Person reportedly pushed down stairs and killed in Montreal: police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a person was allegedly pushed down a staircase and killed following an altercation.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Weird Little Car Club showcasing microcars at Downtown Farmer's Market
Edmontonians got the chance to see some unique, and small, cars in downtown Sunday, courtesy of the Weird Little Car Club.
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Northerners were hit worse by the pandemic than rest of Ontario, study finds
Northern Ontario was disproportionately affected by the pandemic, according to the Northern Policy Institute.
-
Children with headache disorders report worse symptoms, mood during pandemic: study
A new study has found children who suffer from headache disorders have been experiencing more frequent pain and worse anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
London police investigating Sunday morning homicide
London police are investigating a homicide Sunday after a man was discovered in east London with serious injuries, but later died in hospital.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Grey-Bruce, London under heat warning
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Winnipeg
-
Broadway building evacuated due to fire
Residents in a large Broadway apartment complex had their evenings interrupted after a fire lead to the evacuation of the five-story building Saturday.
-
Tourism industry booms as Manitobans begin travelling again
Manitoba's tourism industry is booming as the pandemic ends and people start to travel more, but we're also seeing more Manitobans leaving our province on vacation as the "return to normal" continues.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Ottawa
-
Plethora of weather warnings in effect on humid, rainy Sunday
The second severe thunderstorm warning of the afternoon is in effect for the city of Ottawa on a hot and humid Sunday, as a system moves across the region.
-
One person killed in Ottawa Valley crash involving three motorcycles
Emergency crews responded to a collision on Doran Road in Laurentian Valley Township at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
-
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatoon Fire Department
Parkgoers at Nutrien Playland got an extremely long ride and an unforgettable story to tell Saturday after the famed Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park broke down.
Vancouver
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Weather could challenge containment of wildfire in B.C.'s south Okanagan
A B.C. wildfire that has forced hundreds from their homes didn't increase in size overnight, but the hot weather Sunday means "containment lines could be challenged," according to the wildfire service.
-
Victim of gang-related shooting on Highway 1 in Burnaby identified as 18-year-old man
Homicide investigators have publicly shared the identity of the man shot and killed on Highway 1 in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, in hopes of hearing from additional witnesses.
Regina
-
Regina Police Service asks for public assistance in child abduction case
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for public assistance in locating a 2-year-old baby and a 36-year-old mother who is under investigation for abducting the child.
-
Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine, power plant hit
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
-
'I was tearing up': Yorkton welcomes back six local grads in Regina Thunder pre-season game
The last time Reece McCormick took to the gridiron at Kinsmen Century Field, he was a grade 10 student at Yorkton Regional High School.
Vancouver Island
-
Police ask public to stay away from Cumberland neighbourhood amid standoff
Heavily armed Mounties responded to a home in Cumberland, B.C. Sunday morning for what they described as an "ongoing police incident at a residence."
-
Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.
-
'No crying in baseball': Vancouver's Kelly McCormack takes on famous line in reboot
Nobody can fill the shoes of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, of that actress Kelly McCormack is certain. Yet on the new TV series "A League of Their Own," the Vancouver native was assigned a task nearly as stressful as emulating Hanks: saying one of his most iconic catchphrases.