World Juniors generates about $20 million in economic activity in Moncton

The New Brunswick government says the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Moncton, N.B., generated an estimated $20 million in economic activity after attracting more than 100,000 people to the area.

The World Juniors took place in Moncton and Halifax between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 5.

Pre-tournament activities took place in communities across New Brunswick, including Moncton, Quispamsis, St. Stephen and Bouctouche.

According to Hockey Canada, 74 per cent of available tickets were sold in Moncton.

“We welcomed the world to New Brunswick,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace in a news release.

“The province will benefit from this event for many years as people experience the province for the first time and others rediscover it."

The province says the event resulted in:

a 40-per-cent increase in hotel bookings,compared to a typical December

record attendance for any event ever held at the Avenir Centre

up to $2 million in provincial tax revenue collected

more than three million people watching games from New Brunswick on television

a 140-per-cent increase in activity on the ExploreNB website

the launch of a new marketing campaign seen across North America

$150,000 generated from 50/50 proceeds for New Brunswick community organizations to support sexual violence prevention and work towards greater safety and inclusiveness in and around hockey

The executive director of Hockey New Brunswick says the World Juniors being hosted in Moncton and Halifax was a resounding success.

“The opportunity for New Brunswickers to watch the best Under-20 players, and future NHL stars from across the world is an outstanding opportunity," said Nic Jansen.

"In addition to watching world-class hockey, the hosting of the World Juniors will provide a legacy that makes the game safe and more accessible.”

As co-host of the tournament, New Brunswick says it used the opportunity to launch a sexual violence prevention campaign that reached 269,000 residents and visitors.

“We had a responsibility while presenting the province on an international stage to deliver the message that there is no tolerance for sexual violence in sport and that the culture in sport must continue to improve,” said Scott-Wallace, who is also minister responsible for Women’s Equality.

“We cannot accept it, and we owe it to New Brunswickers to make that message clear. At every level in sport, from parents to players, coaches to our organizations, we all have a responsibility and role to play.”

Hockey Canada has been mired in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world junior team.

Then in July, Halifax Regional Police began investigating allegations that members of the 2003 team sexually assaulted a woman and filmed the attack during that year's tournament.

None of the allegations has been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

With files from The Canadian Press