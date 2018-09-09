

MEMBERTOU FIRST NATION, N.S. -- Fran Morrison says she’s been in a state of grief over the last seven years since her son Eric took his own life at the age of 21 after a battle with mental illness.

“I just lost a little piece of my soul, when I lost my son, I’ll never get that back and I struggle every day to get through each day,” said Morrison.

Now, Morrison devotes her time to helping other families and breaking the stigma surrounding suicide.

“If you have cancer, are you ashamed to talk about it? No. So it should be the same thing with mental illness, suicide and all that. Talk about it,” she said.

In Canada, approximately 10 people die by suicide and 200 attempt suicide every day.

For the First Nations population, Dennis says suicide rate are twice the national average.

Andrea Dennis’ entire family has been shaken by family members taking their own lives.

“There was no help before back in the day; it’s been almost 10 years since my son and my brother. They died almost the same time,” said Dennis, “There was no help back in the day, everyone now is starting to see suicide as a mental illness.”

For the past three years, Cape Bretoners have been marking world suicide prevention day, but this weekend marks the first time organizers are partnering with First Nations people, with the event taking place in Membertou’s Heritage Park.

“If one person can be saved, it helps. If one person decides not to take their lives because we have shared our stories and let them know we are there to talk and they’re not alone than that helps,” Morrison said.

This year’s theme is “working together to prevent suicide”, which will include a sacred fire, remembering loved ones gone too soon.

Help is available for anyone expereince who may be experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts.

