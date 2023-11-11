World War 2 artifact restored after fire at N.B. legion branch
A remarkable restoration has lifted the mood of members at Kennebecasis Legion Branch 58, following a rough year.
A fire gutted the Branch 58 building in Rothesay, N.B. in June. Nobody was injured, but the building saw extensive damage.
Branch 58 members hoped one item in a particular, a wooden plane propeller used for training during the Second World War, could be salvaged.
The fire had certainly left its mark on the object.
“I thought it was a goner,” said branch member and veteran, Terence Lewis.
ServiceMaster Restore in Saint John was contacted for advice on whether the wooden propeller could be salvaged. Project manager Pam Collins enthusiastically took on the challenge, but there were no guarantees.
“I wanted to do a really good job,” said Collins. “Once you got the sanding and the tar off, it already started to look better.”
After about a month of meticulous work, which included many coats of paint and lacquer, the finished result was shown to some Branch 58 members.
It was the reaction Collins was hoping for.
“There were a few tears shed and some happy smiles,” said Collins. “That in itself was the most rewarding thing for me.”
Branch 58 is currently operating out of a temporary location, with plans for a permanent location still under development.
“It gives everyone a lift that we have a few relics left, and we can use them,” said Lewis.
