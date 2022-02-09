'Worse than I've ever seen': Pothole season in full swing around Halifax area

According to the municipality, 31complaints were recorded Thursday, Feb. 3; 50 on Tuesday Feb. 8, and 77 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. According to the municipality, 31complaints were recorded Thursday, Feb. 3; 50 on Tuesday Feb. 8, and 77 as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

