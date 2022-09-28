'Worth its weight in gold': Homeowners invest in generators as Atlantic Canada experiences more severe storms

Generators are becoming an increasing necessity, and nuisance, in Atlantic Canada.

As the region experiences more frequent and severe storms with extended power outages, many homeowners are investing in generators.

Some people use generators to power medical equipment, while many others use them to keep fridges cold and cell phones charged.

Heather Reid of Gaetz Brook, N.S. bought a generator a week before hurricane Fiona hit the region.

She says the machine is "worth its weight in gold."

Reid says living in a rural area means the power often takes longer to be restored, and she was worried about food spoilage and caring for her baby during a prolonged outage.

But the increased use of generators in the region has prompted electricians to warn of potential safety issues.

John Benoit, an electrician and owner of Benoit Electric, says some generator set ups are dangerous.

He says not only is there a risk of carbon monoxide for people in the home, but improper generator use can also put power line technicians at risk.

The death of a person in P.E.I. last weekend was believed to be related to generator issues.

The surge in generator use has also sparked conversations about generator etiquette.

Tyler Jones, an electrician and owner of Novatech Electric in Dartmouth, says people should consider smaller, quieter inverter generators if they just need to power the essentials.

He says in most cases generators can also be shut off overnight.

Jones says homeowners that want more power or need to run a generator 24/7 should consider hiring an electrician to ensure the safest and most effective set up.