Would you eat a donut a day? N.B. documentary focuses on attitudes towards food

FREDERICTON -

Would you eat a donut a day?

That's the name of a documentary made by New Brunswick residents Alicia Stafford and Josee Cormier.

The pair ate Tim Hortons every day for a month, to challenge attitudes towards food.

"We literally pressed play, and we're used to a lot of our lives being on social media,” said Stafford.

“We made sure we had an opportunity on-camera to talk about all the important points for us and we just went for it,” she added.

The women work together at Cormier's company Your Way Weight Loss. They documented the journey on the social media platform TikTok.

"They don't have to fear a food like donuts, it really is not about donuts or Tim Hortons, it's just what was on the menu,” said Cormier. “It’s about let’s have a conversation about donuts.”

The women had never made a documentary before but decided to jump in front of the camera and give it a go.

"It was a lot of work,” said Cormier.

The team at Cormier's company worked together to figure out the process of putting the documentary together.

“It was a project that took about 240 hours of editing,” added Cormier.

"I'm really hoping first of all that people laugh,” Stafford said.

“It's so entertaining, it’s so raw, it’s so real, but most of all I really hope that people realize that weight loss is accessible,” she added.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere at the Capitol Theatre in Moncton on Thursday.

"There will be laughter. We are just so excited to have our friends and family and supporters be in that room and we also have a huge community online that will be watching,” said Cormier.