HALIFAX -- A man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Chebogue Road in Sand Beach, N.S., around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police did not release any additional details about the collision.

The highway was closed for several hours while police remained on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.