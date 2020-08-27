Advertisement
Yarmouth County man killed in single-vehicle collision
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 12:47PM ADT Last Updated Thursday, August 27, 2020 12:48PM ADT
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
HALIFAX -- A man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the crash on Chebogue Road in Sand Beach, N.S., around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver, a 30-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Police did not release any additional details about the collision.
The highway was closed for several hours while police remained on scene. It has since reopened to traffic.
The investigation is ongoing.