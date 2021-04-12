HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old Yarmouth, N.S. man has been charged with drugs and weapon offences after police seized cannabis, cash and a replica handgun during a traffic stop last week.

Yarmouth RCMP say at 5:30 p.m. on April 4, an officer located a vehicle being driven by a man with arrest warrants from Halifax and Edmonton, Alta.

Police pulled over the vehicle and arrested the man. During the arrest, officers located cannabis, which led to a search of the vehicle. As a result of the search, the officer seized cannabis, over $400 in cash, and a replica handgun.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Brandon James Ogden of Yarmouth, was charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Ogden also faces charges of assault and mischief, related to the arrest warrant from Halifax, and a charge of assault causing bodily harm related to the arrest warrant from Edmonton.

Ogden remains in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about drugs or persons wanted from police is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.