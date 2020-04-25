Yarmouth man arrested for child pornography
RCMP have arrested Christopher Paul Wood of Wedgeport, Yarmouth County for child pornography offences.
The RCMP’s Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Unit searched a home in Yarmouth, N.S. on Tuesday.
Christopher Paul Wood of Wedgeport, Yarmouth County has been charged with the following offences:
- Makes, prints, publishes or possesses Child Pornography
- Possession of Child Pornography
- Sexual Interference
- Making sexually explicit material available to child
- Luring a Child,
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of firearm knowing possession is unauthorized
- Uttering threats and uttering threats to cause death
- Careless Use of a firearm
- Unsafe Storage of Firearm
Wood appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court by video appearance and was released on house arrest on a recognizance with no contact with victims, not to possess or use any electronic devices and not to access social media sites or applications.
Amongst other conditions, he is not to be in contact with any child under the age of sixteen years unless in the presence of another adult without a criminal record.