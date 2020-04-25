HALIFAX -- RCMP have arrested a Yarmouth man for child pornography offences

The RCMP’s Yarmouth/Clare Street Crime Unit searched a home in Yarmouth, N.S. on Tuesday.

Christopher Paul Wood of Wedgeport, Yarmouth County has been charged with the following offences:

Makes, prints, publishes or possesses Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Sexual Interference

Making sexually explicit material available to child

Luring a Child,

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Uttering threats and uttering threats to cause death

Careless Use of a firearm

Unsafe Storage of Firearm

Wood appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court by video appearance and was released on house arrest on a recognizance with no contact with victims, not to possess or use any electronic devices and not to access social media sites or applications.

Amongst other conditions, he is not to be in contact with any child under the age of sixteen years unless in the presence of another adult without a criminal record.