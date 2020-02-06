HALIFAX -- A Yarmouth, N.S., man is facing charges in connection with a shooting that sent a 17-year-old girl to hospital.

The RCMP say a taxi driver flagged down police on Main Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday and expressed concern for his passenger.

Officers found the teen inside the taxi. She was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim had been socializing with several people at a home on Cliff St. where she was shot,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Police searched a home on Butler Street in Yarmouth around 7 p.m. Wednesday and arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene.

Scott Alan Smith Jr. is facing seven charges:

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Smith was held in custody overnight. He was set to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say Smith and the teen know each other.