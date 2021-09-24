HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Yarmouth, N.S., is facing several charges including attempted murder in connection with an altercation that occurred at a business in Shelburne on Thursday night.

Shelburne County RCMP says at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers responded to several calls of an altercation between two men at a business on Ohio Road.

According to police, it was reported that one man was in possession of weapons and had fled into the woods on foot prior to police arrival.

Police say a short time later, the man came out of the woods and was arrested without further incident.

During the investigation, police determined that the man in custody had threatened another person. No one was injured during these incidents.

Jason Joel Goreham, 35, of Yarmouth, has been charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Two counts of Assault with a Weapon,

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats

Mischief

Goreham has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court on Sept. 27.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Shelburne County RCMP or Crime Stoppers.