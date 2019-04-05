

CTV Atlantic





Yarmouth RCMP have charged a man with sexually assaulting a woman he had just met at a coffee shop on March 3.

“The victim met a man at a coffee shop then went for a drive outside of town with him, when she was sexually assaulted by him,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they’ve charged Dominic Jacob Deveau, 44, of Yarmouth. He was arrested on Wednesday and was released later that day by police with conditions, including to have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on May 28.

The charges have yet to be proven in court.

“The RCMP is concerned there may be additional victims,” police said in a release. “Anyone who feels they have been victimized is asked to contact Yarmouth Rural RCMP at 902-742-9106.”