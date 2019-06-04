Featured
Yarmouth man faces charges after allegedly threatening RCMP
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:34AM ADT
A man faces charges after he allegedly made threats against the Yarmouth RCMP.
The man called CTV Atlantic Monday afternoon saying the news outlet should send a crew to Yarmouth because there would be a shootout with police that night.
The incident was promptly reported to the RCMP.
The RCMP later determined the suspected caller’s location and contained the home.
Police say a man walked out of the home around 5 p.m. and was arrested without incident.
RCMP officers searched the home but didn’t find any firearms.
The 24-year-old Yarmouth man is facing charges of uttering threats and breach of undertaking.
He was held in custody overnight and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.