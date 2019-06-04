

CTV Atlantic





A man faces charges after he allegedly made threats against the Yarmouth RCMP.

The man called CTV Atlantic Monday afternoon saying the news outlet should send a crew to Yarmouth because there would be a shootout with police that night.

The incident was promptly reported to the RCMP.

The RCMP later determined the suspected caller’s location and contained the home.

Police say a man walked out of the home around 5 p.m. and was arrested without incident.

RCMP officers searched the home but didn’t find any firearms.

The 24-year-old Yarmouth man is facing charges of uttering threats and breach of undertaking.

He was held in custody overnight and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Tuesday.