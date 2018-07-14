

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - A 20 year old Yarmouth man is in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle in Halifax early Saturday morning.

Police received a call at 3:30 a.m. of a white SUV travelling at high speeds near the 7000 block of Quinpool Road before striking a utility pole.

The man then fled on foot and was located in a nearby parking lot by police service dogs about 20 minutes later. Police say the man showed signs of impairment and was taken in for a breath test.

The utility pole and wiring were damaged in the incident causing inbound traffic to be blocked for just over an hour in order for repairs to take place.

The man is being held in police custody and will appear in court on Monday facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Failing to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, and Refusal of a Breath Test.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the incident to contact Halifax Regional Police of Crimestoppers.