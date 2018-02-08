

CTV Atlantic





A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.

The RCMP says the man’s vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming vehicle near Exit 23A in Clementsvale, N.S. at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Yarmouth man was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger sustained moderate, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Highway 101 was closed near the scene for several hours. It reopened to traffic shortly after 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say weather conditions were poor at the time.