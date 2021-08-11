HALIFAX -- A 19-year-old man from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia is facing several charges after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle multiple times last weekend.

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP says at 7:25 a.m. on August 7, officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from the driveway of a residence on Store Street in Yarmouth.

Police say the vehicle was sighted in a number of places throughout Saturday, but officers were unable to locate it.

On Saturday evening, the vehicle was sighted again and police set up a roadblock in an attempt to intercept it. Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and narrowly missed striking a police vehicle head-on before fleeing.

According to police, the vehicle was located on Highway 101 in Annapolis County on Sunday morning. Police attempted another traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver fled again.

Police say the vehicle and driver was located a short time later in Annapolis Royal attempting to change a flat tire, and the driver was arrested without incident.

Jacob Tunnillie, 19, of Yarmouth, has been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle, two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Flight from Police, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Turnille was remanded into custody, appeared in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on Monday and was released by the court on a number of conditions.

Police say on Monday evening, within hours of his release, Tunnillie was found to be breaching conditions of his release by the Yarmouth Municipal RCMP. He was arrested without incident and was held in custody overnight.

On Tuesday, Tunnillie was charged with Failing to Comply with a Release Order and was remanded into custody. Tunnillie will next appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday.