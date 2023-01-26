Yarmouth, N.S., man found guilty in relation to the murder of Colton Cook

A jury has delivered a guilty verdict in the 2020 murder of a Yarmouth, N.S., area man.

Colton James Cook, 26, was reported missing from Brooklyn, N.S., on Sept. 27, 2020. Later that day, police found partial remains near his burned truck in Yarmouth.

A few days later, officers found Cook's identifiable remains near the intersection of Saunders and Raynardton Road in South Ohio, N.S.

Thursday night, the jury in the trial found Robert Charles Rogers of Yarmouth County, N.S., guilty of second-degree murder and interfering with human remains, according to Stacey Cook, Colton’s mother.

"Happy for the verdict. Right now, I'm overjoyed. It's hard to be there on our end and sit there and watch what you have to watch, hear what you have to hear, and have no say," she said by phone from her home in Yarmouth.

Wayne Richard Crawford had previously pleaded guilty to a second degree murder offence in the case.

A third man, Keith Arthur Siscoe of Yarmouth County, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Cook says Rogers is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2.