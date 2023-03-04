Yarmouth, N.S.,singer dedicates song to his grandfather’s guitar

Yarmouth’s Cameron Nickerson shares a love for music with his grandfather, Alton Nickerson.

Nickerson,a country singer-songwriter,says his new song, “Grandpa Don’t Give Me That Guitar Just Yet,” is dedicated for his grandfather.

“I picked up the guitar,and he always said, ‘When I am out of here,the guitar is yours,’” said Nickerson.

Known for his personal music, his debut album “Detours” wasreleased in 2018,receiving anominationfor Country Album of the Year at both the NSMW Awards in 2018 andthe ECMA Awards in 2019.

Nickerson says if it was not for theguitar, his grandparents would have never met.

“My grandparents were in Ontario, and he bought it in Ontario.They didn’t know each other at all at this time and they were at a party and my grandfather was playing,” said Nickerson.

Nickerson says he plays his grandfather’s guitar on his new album “Submission,”which will drop on March 16.

“The guitar I play currently is his first guitar he bought in the ‘40s,but it is not the actual guitar I’ll be getting later on in life,” he said.